Tamannaah Bhatia to Portray Jayashree, the Woman Who Shaped V. Shantaram’s Legacy

History often records the individual, while cinema explores the relationships and influences around them. V. Shantaram is a biopic that traces the life and career of filmmaker V. Shantaram alongside his second wife, Jayashree, an accomplished actress of her time who played an important role in his personal and professional journey. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia portrays Jayashree, marking her first appearance in a biographical role.

Jayashree was known for her performances and musical abilities. She played the title role in Shakuntala (1943) and later appeared as Ching Lan in Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946). She also featured in Padosi, a film directed by V. Shantaram that focused on Hindu–Muslim unity during the pre-Independence period. Over the years, she appeared in several films including Dahej, Parchhain, Sandhya, and Subah Ka Tara, working with V. Shantaram as well as actor Pradeep Kumar.

Jayashree married V. Shantaram in 1941, forming a partnership that had a lasting impact on his body of work and on Indian cinema of that period. Her career and contributions form an important part of his legacy and provide additional context to his creative journey.

The film is written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande and is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions. The producers include Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.