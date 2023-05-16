Tamannaah Bhatia to walk Cannes red carpet with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia made her Cannes debut last year. The actress oozed princess vibes in a black gown at the red carpet. This year too, she is expected to put up quite a show on the red carpet. Ahead of the same, Tamannaah was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. She posed for paps before paving her way inside.Like Tamannaah Bhatia, rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma too, will be making his second appearance at the Cannes red carpet. The Dahaad actor was spotted leaving for the film festival last night. With the duo attending Cannes together, it won’t be a surprise if we see them walking down the red carpet together.

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 16 to May 27 at the French Riviera. Multiple Indian celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma among others will be seen walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. On the other hand, Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next.



