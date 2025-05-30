Tamannaah Bhatia's Dazzling Jewellery Looks Spark Requests from Fans to Start Her Brand

Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the most talented and popular actresses of Indian cinema, continues to mesmerize audiences with her stellar performances, graceful dance moves, and impeccable fashion sense. Time and again, she has showcased her versatility and unmatched confidence, both on and off screen. Tamannaah has also emerged as a true fashion inspiration, and lately, with her jewellery looks turning heads and setting trends.

Tamannaah’s eye for detail is evident—she effortlessly picks pieces that perfectly complement her outfits. Her recent posts highlight her growing love for statement jewellery, and fans are loving it. Impressed by her flair for accessorizing, fans are now urging her to launch her own jewellery brand. They believe Tamannaah’s unique taste and elegance deserve a brand of their own.

One fan wrote, “We need you to start your own jewellery brand asap”

While another added, “She needs to drop these prices ”

One added, “When will she drop a jewellery brand of her own?????????”

Another wrote, “Her jewellery brand when?”

And lastly one added, “why don't you start your own jwellery brand it will be amazing”

After ruling the screens with dance hits, Tamannaah Bhatia is set to make a grand return to the big screen with a dynamic lineup of upcoming films. She stars opposite Ajay Devgn in Ranger and joins Sidharth Malhotra in the much-anticipated Vvan. She’ll also be seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, and in an untitled project with John Abraham. With fresh pairings and roles across varied genres, Tamannaah is ready to wow audiences with bold, transformative performances.