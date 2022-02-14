Tamannaah on 'Gurthunda Seethakalam': Romantic drama demands you be more empathetic

Mumbai, Feb 14 On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of pan-India film 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' released the trailer on Monday. The film's actress Tamannaah Bhatia says a romantic drama demands one be more empathetic and soft.

Starring alongside Satyadev, the film will narrate the story of finding true love in today's age and era.

While sharing her excitement, Tamannaah said: "There is a certain charm in the love story, 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. It makes you connect to the characters instantly. Working on the film with Satyadev was an incredible experience.

"A romantic drama demands you to be more empathetic and soft, and I had the best time exploring the same nuances as an actor."

He added: I am really looking forward to the film's release because I am sure it will resonate with the audience."

Apart from 'Gurthunda Seethakalam', Tamannaah has 'F3' and 'Bhola Shankar' in the South and 'Plan A Plan B' and' Yaar Dost' in Bollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor