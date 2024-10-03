Tamannaah wishes 'happy Navratri' as she shared glimpse from 'Odela 2'

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia wished everyone “happy Navratri” on Thursday and even shared a glimpse from her upcoming film “Odela 2”.

Tamannah took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself praying in front of the temple dressed in her “Odela 2” costume.

She wrote: “Happy Navratri #Odela2.”

This year, Shardiya Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga commenced on October 3 and will conclude with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12.

It was in March when Tamannaah shared the first look from her upcoming film “Odela”, a supernatural thriller film. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in March, Tamannaah shared the first look from the film on X (formerly called Twitter).

In the image, the actress could be seen in maroon and orange clothes walking with a damru in one hand and a stick on the other. She also had a Shiva “tilak” on her forehead.

The poster had “first time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.

“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri @IamSampathNandi @ashokalle2020 @ImSimhaa @AJANEESHB @soundar16 @neeta_lulla @SampathNandi_TW @creations_madhu,” the caption read.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station', which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor