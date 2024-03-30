Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away at 48 Due to Heart Attack



Renowned Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, aged 48, recognized for his memorable performances as Amudhan in "Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu" and Thambi in "Vada Chennai," has passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest.

The actor, celebrated for his versatility and magnetic presence on screen, breathed his last on Friday night while undergoing treatment for chest discomfort at a hospital in Chennai's Kottivakam area. His body will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday.

Daniel Balaji commenced his career in television, gaining widespread recognition with his portrayal as Daniel in "Chitthi," which served as a cornerstone in establishing his identity in the industry. Beyond his acting prowess, Balaji was known to be a devout individual, with reports suggesting his involvement in the construction of a temple in Avadi.