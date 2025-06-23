Tamil actor Srikanth under police scanner over alleged drug abuse

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 : Actor Srikanth has been under the observation of Chennai Police following drug abuse allegations levelled against him.

On Monday evening, Srikanth was seen at Nungambakkam Police Station in Chennai. More details regarding the matter are yet to be acquired.

Srikanth made his acting debut with K Balachander's TV show Jannal - Marabu Kavithaigal in 1999. In 2002, he debuted on the silver screen with the Tamil film Roja Kootam.

In April, Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were questioned by excise officials in drug seizure probe.

The drugs were discovered in the possession of a woman, who allegedly told the excise authorities that she had consumed drugs alongside both Chacko and Bhasi. Based on her statement, the excise department issued notices to the actors, prompting their appearance for questioning.

