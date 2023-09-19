Tamil actor Vijay Antony's teenage daughter found dead at her residence
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 19, 2023 01:01 PM2023-09-19T13:01:30+5:302023-09-19T13:02:13+5:30
Famous Kollywood music director Vijay Antony's daughter was found dead at their residence in Chennai's Teynampet on Tuesday. The girl, a student of Class XI, was reportedly under severe stress. She was studing at a private school on Chennai.Vijay Antony's daughter was found hanging at her residence in the early hours of Tuesday, it is learnt.According to reports, the family rushed her to a hospital in Mylapore. But doctors declared her brought dead.
Vijay Antony is a popular composer, predominantly working in Tamil cinema. After being a composer for several years, he also became a producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer and a director.He is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who also takes care of their own production house. Vijay and Fathima are parents to two daughters, Meera and Lara.