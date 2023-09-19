Tamil actor Vijay Antony's teenage daughter found dead at her residence

Famous Kollywood music director Vijay Antony's daughter was found dead at their residence in Chennai's Teynampet on Tuesday. The girl, a student of Class XI, was reportedly under severe stress. She was studing at a private school on Chennai.Vijay Antony's daughter was found hanging at her residence in the early hours of Tuesday, it is learnt.According to reports, the family rushed her to a hospital in Mylapore. But doctors declared her brought dead.

Vijay Antony is a popular composer, predominantly working in Tamil cinema. After being a composer for several years, he also became a producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer and a director.He is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who also takes care of their own production house. Vijay and Fathima are parents to two daughters, Meera and Lara.