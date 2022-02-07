Tamil actress Kashmira Pardeshi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Chennai, Feb 7 Actress Kashmira Pardeshi, who made an impressive debut in Tamil cinema with director Sasi's 'Sivappu Manjal Pachai', has posted a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, saying the legend had comforted countless souls in their darkest times.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmira, who was more recently seen in the just released Tamil film 'Anbariv', featuring Hip Hop Adhi in the lead, said, "You, your voice for decades has encouraged so many to hope, to love, to keep going on.

"You have comforted countless souls in their darkest times. Peace, joy and comfort is what you have given us and what we pray for you.

"Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar. Your memories will never be forgotten! Those will always remain with us forever."

The actress will next be seen in a series of films including director Ramanan Purushothama's 'Vasantha Mullai', featuring Bobby Simha in the lead.

