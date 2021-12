Tamil filmmaker Aacharya Ravi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Tamil filmmaker Aacharya Ravi has passed away on Tuesday in Madurai. The talented director suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The news came as a shocker for the entire Tamil film industry. Expressing his deep condolences to the director's family, Seenu Ramasamy shared the sad news on his Twitter page and wrote, "Creators alive in our hearts and minds always. RIP #AcharyaRavi Annan my deep condolences to his family and friends. "

Late director Ravi had worked as an associate for directors Bala and Seeman in a few films and made his directorial debut 'Aacharya' starring Vignesh in the lead role. Aacharya Ravi directed a few films, however, his first film title 'Aacharya' was added as a prefix to his name; he was then known as Aacharya Ravi.