Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy onboard for Bhushan Kumar's next project

Mumbai, Jan 6 Renowned Tamil filmmaker, Rajkumar Periasamy has joined forces with T-series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar for his next, which is being billed as a high concept pan-India film.

The production work for the yet-to-be titled film is expected to begin by the end of 2025. Periasamy and Bhushan Kumar are expected to come up with a high-quality, audience-centric drama.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said: “Rajkumar Periasamy has a distinctive voice as a filmmaker, and his work in 'Amaran' showcases his exceptional storytelling abilities. At T-Series, we are committed to presenting diverse and impactful narratives. With Rajkumar onboard as a director, the intent is to create a high-concept feature film that resonates with cinema lovers nationwide. His vision and creativity will undoubtedly elevate this project to new heights.”

Periasamy calls the collaboration a "significant milestone".

He said: “This collaboration is a significant milestone in my career. T-series and Bhushan Kumar sir’s passion for pushing cinematic boundaries aligns perfectly with my vision as a filmmaker. I am eager to craft a story that not only entertains but also connects with audiences across languages and cultures.”

Other details regarding his drama have been kept under wraps for now.

At the moment, Periasamy is occupied with his upcoming directorial venture with Dhanush. On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar has a very promising lineup for 2025 including "Border 2", "Spirit", "Animal Park", "Raid 2", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4", "Bhoothnath 3", "De De Pyaar De 2", "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2". In addition to this, he will also finance director Anurag Basu's love saga with Kartik Aaryan.

