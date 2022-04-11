'Tamil is the connecting language': AR Rahman responds to Home Minister Amit Shah

Chennai, April 11 Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remark that Hindi was the connecting language, Oscar winner and one of India's top music directors A.R. Rahman has said that Tamil is the connecting language.

Rahman, who was about to leave after participating in the CII-DAKSHIN South India Media and Entertainment Summit, was asked for his reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Hindi being the connecting language.

Rahman said, "Tamil is the connecting language" as he got into the car.

The Home Minister's remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English have not gone down well with people in the southern states of the country.

Several people including writers, actors, directors, and film celebrities have spoken up against Hindi's imposition.

In fact, Rahman himself tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamil soon after Amit Shah's remarks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor