Tamil Nadu: Chithirai festival to begin on April 19

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 : The annual Chithirai Festival in Madurai's Alagar kovil is set to commence on April 19, according to the temple administration.

During the annual festival, Lord Kallazhagar, the presiding deity of the Sundararaja Perumal Temple will take a holy dip in the Vaigai River on April 23.

The deity will depart for Madurai from the abode at the auspicious time set between 6:10 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. on April 21 from the Kondappa Naicker Mandapam.

The 'ethir sevai' will take place at Moondru Maavadi on April 22, followed by the deity's entry into the Vaigai River on April 23 between 5:51 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu | The Chithirai Festival at Madurai Alagar Kovil is set to commence on April 19, as announced by the temple administration. During this annual festival, Lord Kallazhagar will make his grand entrance into the Vaigai River on April 23. According to the press release,… pic.twitter.com/Qjae6zTgUa —(@ANI) March 21, 2024

The Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, located in Tamil Nadu, is a revered temple and Shiva shrine, highly esteemed by devotees.

This festival holds great cultural and religious significance for the people of Madurai.

Around one million people, including tourists, come to witness the event that takes place in Madurai, south Tamil Nadu's biggest temple.

The last days of the festivals are celebrated in Kallazhagar temple, in the Alagar Hills in Madurai. Lord Kallazhagar is considered to be Goddess Meenakshi's brother, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The Chithirai Festival, also known as the Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, is an annual Tamil Hindu celebration that takes place at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, during April.

The festival celebrates the union of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, and the first 15 days mark the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshvara. The next 15 days mark the journey of Kallalagar (a form of the god Vishnu) from his temple to Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor