Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praises Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's film 'Amaran' says "It's great to bring true stories"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has congratulated the team of 'Amaran' and praised the director Rajkumar Periasamy for capturing the "bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan" in his film.

He shared that he watched the film at the invitation of veteran actor Kamal Haasan

Taking to X, MK Stalin wrote, "I watched a movie yesterday #amrnnn after accepting the invitation of my artist friend @ikamalhaasan. It's great to bring true stories to today's youth in the form of books - as well as movies! Director @Rajkumar_KP, Major Mukund Varadarajan - Tirumiku has emotionally captured the bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan. My congratulations to all the crew of Thambi @Siva_Kartikeyan, @Sai_Pallavi92 and #Amaran for portraying the roles of Indu Rebecca Varghese very well! Big Salute to our soldiers who protect the country - Major Mukund Varadarajan who lives in our memory! @RKFI @gvprakash"

நண்பர் கலைஞானி @ikamalhaasan அவர்களது அன்பு அழைப்பை ஏற்று, நேற்று #அமரன் திரைப்படம் பார்த்தேன். புத்தகங்களைப் போல் - திரைப்பட வடிவிலும் உண்மைக் கதைகளை இன்றைய இளைஞர்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்ப்பது மகிழ்ச்சியளிக்கிறது! தமிழ்நாட்டைச் சேர்ந்த இராணுவ வீரர் மேஜர் முகுந்த் வரதராஜன் அவர்களது… pic.twitter.com/ivp6OrHufb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 31, 2024

Recently, the makers of 'Amaran' unveiled the film's trailer. The film showcases Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice.

Sai Pallavi is also a part of the film, which is released today.

The trailer opens with a powerful line from an officer telling Major Mukund, "You do not choose 44 RR, but 44 RR chooses you," setting the tone for the heroism that is set to unfold. Glimpses of Major Mukund's (Sivakarthikeyan) personal life are revealed, including his family's reaction to his decision to join the army and the love story between him and Indhu (Sai Pallavi).

Action-packed sequences show Major Mukund, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan in combat, refusing to retreat when his superior asks him to return, responding with, "I'll save every life I can and come back, sir." Indhu's voice resonates with pride as she says, "I am proud of him being an army officer and me being an army wife." In a gripping moment, Sivakarthikeyan's character poignantly declares, "This is the face of the Indian army," showcasing his unwavering resolve.

Sharing the trailer on his social media, Kamal Haasan, one of the producers wrote, "Leaders seldom choose a trodden path. They create one where there is none and blaze a new trail. #MajorMukundVaradarajan of TamilNadu is one such leader. We take pride in regaling his story"

Inspired by the real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless, Amaran is a tribute to a true hero. The trailer has been released in multiple languages, with notable figures amplifying its reach: Nani is releasing it in Telugu, Tovino Thomas in Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, and Aamir Khan in Hindi.

The trailer ends on an emotional note, with Major Mukund's daughter asking Indhu, "You told me appa will come for my birthday, will he come?"

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, alongside R. Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Productions, Amaran tells the heartwarming and inspiring story of Major Mukund Varadharajan and his wife Indhu. The film captures the essence of their journeylove, sacrifice, and the immense personal losses faced during Major Varadharajan's courageous service to the nation.

