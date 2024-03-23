Tamil Nadu CM Stalin backs TM Krishna on music award, says don't mix politics and music

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday backed Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna amid protests by several artists who have opposed the Sangitha Kalanidhi award for him.

"My warmest congratulations and appreciation to the great singer T M Krishna for being selected for the 'Sangeetha Kalanidhi' award of The Music Academy," Stalin wrote on X.

Addressing the criticism faced by Krishna for his political views and advocacy, Stalin wrote, "It is regrettable to criticize TM Krishna for his progressive political stances and his constant talking about the common man. It is not fair to unnecessarily lash out at Periyar, who fought for human equality based on humanity and for women to live as equals for three-quarters of a century in a charitable and peaceful way. Anyone who reads Periyar's selfless biography and his thoughts will not attempt to cast such slanderous mud."

"The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing T M Krishna as a worthy candidate to give him due respect and recognition for his contributions to the music industry. T M Krishna's talent is undeniable. Don't mix narrow politics in music as you mix religious beliefs with politics! Today's need is to have a broad human vision and the ability to avoid hatred and embrace fellow human beings," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi also came out in support of the carnatic vocalist.

"@tmkrishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of the music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for," Kanimozhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, several musicians have pulled out of Madras Music Academy's annual December conference to protest the Sangita Kalanidhi award to Krishna, who they allege has "glorified Periyar" and vilified the Carnatic music community.

The artists are miffed with the Chennai-based academy's decision to bestow the honour, which is considered the Oscar equivalent in Carnatic music, on the 48-year-old vocalist. Krishna will preside over the 98th annual conference and concerts of the Madras Music Academy later this year in December.

Renowned Indian classical duo Ranjani and Gayatri said their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation."

The sibling duo of Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan, otherwise known as the Trichur Brothers said participating in the year-end festival conference hosted by the Academy will make them "outright hypocrites in our own eyes."

TM Krishna Krishna has often spoken out against conventional ideas of caste and gender politics in the existing Carnatic music system and has also been vocal about the non-inclusiveness of the famed December music season in Chennai, also known as the Marghazi season. He had also started a music festival in the fishing village of Uroor-Olcott Kupppam.

An economics graduate, Krishna was a musical prodigy who started learning music from Bhagavathula Seetharama Sharma, followed by lessons from Carnatic vocalist Chingleput Ranganathan and Semmangudi Srinivas.

Krishna is the grandnephew of former Indian finance minister TT Krishnamachari, who is among the founders of the Madras Music Academy.

According to a press release from the Music Academy, the Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic sessions of the 98th Annual Conference and Concerts of The Music Academy to be held between December 15, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

