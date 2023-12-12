Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

Tamil Nadu [India], December 12 : The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin on Tuesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the megastar Rajinikanth.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil, "Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment."

அன்பிற்கினிய நண்பர் 'சூப்பர்ஸ்டார்' @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்குப் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள்! மகிழ்ச்சியோடும் மனநிறைவோடும் பல வெற்றிப்படங்களைத் தந்து உச்சநட்சத்திரமாக மக்களை மகிழ்விக்க விழைகிறேன்.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.

