Tamil Nadu couple plans Hogwarts-themed metaverse wedding reception

On the first Sunday of February, a couple from Tamil Nadu are set to get married and throw a reception that they say will be the first-of-its-kind in India on the Metaverse, an online universe of interconnected 3D virtual worlds.

The couple, Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy have planned a Harry Potter's Hogwarts-themed wedding reception on February 6.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh said "I am into Blockchain, NFTs, and technology for the past few years. I used to be always unique and I wanted to keep my life event as a memorable one. As a techie, we always look into the problems and see the possible solutions through programming languages."

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu government had announced only a limited number of people would be allowed at weddings. Talking about this, Dinesh said: "The first problem that we faced was Sunday because in Tamil Nadu lockdown has been imposed due to the pandemic. So, reception in this pandemic time, social distancing, and overcrowding were our problems. Hence, we found a solution, that was a metaverse reception, where no lockdown could disturb our celebration."

Dinesh decided to make an 'avatar' dedicated to Janaganandhini's late father, the one who will preside over the function, as a homage.

He said, "To give importance to my better half, a realistic 3D virtual avatar of her father has been created in NFT, thus she can feel her father's presence virtually in the metaverse and bless our marriage. Thirdly everyone imagines and dreams of a grand celebration. That grand celebration is possible via Metaverse."

He also further added, "It's true that we found very difficult to explain to our parents, relatives who don't know about the internet about what a Metaverse was. After a few hours of explaining, we concluded with a simple language of video game and cartoon examples, then they understood. The invitation has been created, in NFT, etc. and it's open to the world, people can participate from any corner and anybody can participate and bless us.

The concept of alternative or virtual realities has been around for a while. In a sense, the Metaverse enables users to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital space.

While it may take a few years for India to integrate the metaverse but Dinesh is very happy to give Indians the experience of a Metaverse wedding reception at an early stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor