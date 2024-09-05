Tamil series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Makers of the upcoming Tamil Original comedy-drama series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' announced the release date on Thursday.

Directed by Naga, written by Balakumaran Murugesan, the eight-episode series is and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). It offers a heartwarming glimpse into rural Tamil Nadu brought to life by a superbly talented cast, including Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.

The comedy-drama series follows Sidharth (Abishek Kumar), an engineering graduate from Chennai, who reluctantly takes on a job far outside his comfort zone as a secretary in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. As he navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he finds himself caught up in a comedy of errors full of twists and turns.

Taking to X handle, streaming platform Prime video shared the exciting announcement on Thursday and captioned the post, which read, "Welcome to Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam! A village where every day brings new twists and turns. Are you ready for the journey? #ThalaivettiyaanPaalayamOnPrime, New Series, Sept 20."

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India said in a press note shared by series team, "The ever-evolving tastes and preferences of our diverse audience drive us to expand our local language content with authentic, relatable, and engaging stories. Collaborating with longstanding partners like TVF, who share our vision of delivering fresh, innovative, and rooted narratives, we are excited to present the Tamil Original comedy-drama Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. Written by Balakumaran Murugesan, this series brings a delightful blend of humour with heartwarming moments through a simple yet gripping narrative, making it an irresistibly binge-worthy entertainer. With its authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, brought to life by an exceptionally versatile ensemble cast, it is sure to captivate audiences. We are confident that Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam will engage viewers not just in Tamil Nadu, but across India and worldwide."

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), shared, "It has been wonderful to partner with Prime Video to present the Tamil Original series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The entire team has done a fantastic job of authentically capturing the simplicity and sometimes challenging aspects of everyday life in a small rural village, with humour and authenticity. I'm deeply grateful to our phenomenal cast and every crew member whose passion and hard work have brought this show to life. We couldn't have done this without TVF's in-house stalwarts Deepak Mishra who is the director of Panchayat (S1-S3) and Shreyansh Pandey who is the head of TVF Originals."

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor