Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam passes away

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passed away, on Friday morning. According to reports, his father died due to an age-related illness and will be cremated today at 10 AM at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai.On Friday morning, he breathed his last. His mortals will be buried in Chennai in the presence of his family.

Ajith Kumar and family also released an official press note, which reads, "Our father, P.S. Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades."