Tamil, Telugu Bilingual film Ramam Raghavan to release on February 21

Chennai, Feb 8 Actor-turned-director Dhanraj Koranani’s bilingual film, ‘Ramam Raghavam’, featuring himself and actor Samuthirakani in the lead, will now release on February 21, its makers announced on Saturday.

Initially, the film was scheduled to hit screens on February 28. The film is being simultaneously released in both Tamil and Telugu. Ramam Raghavam’s story will revolve around the relationship between a stern father and an indisciplined son.

On Saturday, director Dhanraj Koranani took to X to make the announcement. He wrote, “Emotionally stunning #RamamRaghavam is releasing worldwide on February 21st #RRonFeb21st @thondankani @DhanrajOffl @suneeltollywood @Mokksha06

@pruvibes @DirPrabhakar @Ramjowrites @Arunchiluveru @sps_off @SreedharSri4u @MangoMusicLabel”

Apart from Samuthirakhani and Dhanraj Koranani, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of stars including Harish Uthaman, Satya, Moksha Sengupta, Pramodini, Srinivas Reddy and Pruthviraj among others.

Dhanraj Koranani has not only acted and directed the film but has also penned the dialogues and screenplay for it. The film is being produced by Prudhvi Polavarapu and presented by Prabhakar Aaripaka.

It may be recalled that the unit of Ramam Raghavam chose to have a pre-release premiere of their film at the Cherlapally Central Jail in October last year. The film was screened to 2500 prisoners at the prison on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi last year.

The story of Ramam Raghavam has been penned by Sivaprasad Yanala and its music has been scored by Arun Chiluveru. Cinematography for the film is by Durga Prasad Kolli and editing has been handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Douluri Narayana is the art director for this film, the songs of which have lyrics by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Natraj while dances have been choreographed by Jithu. The film has been co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

