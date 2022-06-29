Tamil version of 'Maaya Ganga' from Kannada film 'Banaras' released

Chennai, June 29 GK Reddy, the father of actor Vishal Reddy, launched the Tamil version of the song 'Maaya Ganga' from director Jayathirtha's romantic entertainer 'Banaras' at the Sathyam Cinemas in the city on Wednesday.

The Kannada film, which is being released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has newcomer Zaid Khan playing the lead along with Sonal Monteiro.

The story is an out-and-out romantic entertainer that is set in the holy town of Banaras.

Speaking at the single track launch event in Chennai, director Jayathirtha, who spoke in Kannada, said that his film's protagonists fall in love with each other, not by looking at the beauty of the other person's face but by looking at the beauty of the other person's soul.

Zaid Khan, who is making his debut with the Kannada film, said that it was producer Tilakaraj Ballal, who convinced his family to let him to act.

The Tamil version of the song, 'Maaya Ganga', was screened for audiences who were present on the occasion.

