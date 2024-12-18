'Tanaav 2’ actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar: Shooting in Kashmir brought me joyful expectancy

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar has reflected on her experience of shooting in Kashmir and shared insights about the creative process to get into the skin of the character she plays in “Tanaav 2”.

Set against the backdrop of the complex geo-political landscape of Kashmir, ”Tanaav” intricately weaves a tale of betrayal, loss, and unexpected alliances, gripping audiences and critics alike.

The actress witnesses a remarkable transformation of her character, facing challenges that elevate the intensity of the narrative from the fourth episode. Her character takes limelight alongside Gaurav Arora, who embodies the lead antagonist, Al Damishk.

Talking about the experience, she said: "Shooting with Eshwar Niwas was as smooth as pashmina," she noted, appreciating his non-intrusive style of direction, which allowed her to immerse herself deeply in her role.

"Sudhir Mishra is on the list of every actor who wants to learn and grow; what he can get out of an actor is straight from the core. I am lucky to have been cast in a show helmed by him. He truly gives direction to one's energy and can take a character from zero to 100."

Despite the challenges of filming, she embraced the experience on the show, crafted by the skilled hands of writers Sudhir Mishra and Adhir Bhat and brought to life by directors Mishra and E Niwas.

"Actually, none whatsoever," she reminisced.

Gitikka talked about shooting many scenes while battling a high fever and a cold.

"The prospect of shooting in Kashmir brought me joyful expectancy. Also, Nafeesa's track flows with the track of the lead negative protagonist of the show, Al Damishk, which was good; especially as an ensemble cast,” she added.

Her character's complexity required a nuanced approach, bravery, and integrity.

"All of this was right up my alley."

Talking about her collaboration with Gaurav Arora, Gitikka said: "It was cool, right what the doctor ordered! One is in the center of the action; all I felt was gratitude."

Apart from “Tanaav”, she has also worked in Bollywood supestar Aamir Khan Productions' “Laal Singh Chaddha” and the acclaimed series “Aarya”, alongside Sushmita Sen.

