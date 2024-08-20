'Tanaav 2': Look at Manav Vij's action-packed trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Kabir Farooqui a.k.a Manav Vij is back with Special Task Force in season 2 of the thrilling series 'Tanaav'.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Sony LIV treated fans with trailer video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Sharing the trailer, they wrote, "This time, revenge will be personal! Witness the action-packed second season of Tanaav, streaming on 6th September on Sony LIV. Kabir will face his most formidable foe - Al Damishq. Will he be able to save Kashmir and avenge his friends and family? Tanaav Season 2 is directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas."

The show weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative. This time, Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) face a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in Kashmir.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Tanaav is the official remake of Israel's Fauda. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and Distributed by Yes Studios, the show is directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas. The show features Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana.

Official synopsis of the second season read, "Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) return to action when Fareed Mir aka Al-Damishq, a young man seeking vengeance, emerges as a formidable threat. What happens next and what is at stake for everyone involved? 'Tanaav' Season 2 is an action-packed web series encompassing stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge. Directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas."

'Tanaav 2' will stream from September 6 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor