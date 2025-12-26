Tanishaa Mukerji Enjoys Cozy Moments with Kulhad Chai, Says ‘Thandi Aur Garam Garam Kulhad Wali Chai Hits Different’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently treated her followers to a slice of simple joy as she shared pictures of herself enjoying a hot cup of kulhad chai. Embracing the winter vibes, the actress looked relaxed and content while sipping the traditional tea, perfectly capturing the essence of the season.

Captioning the post, Tanishaa wrote, “Thandi aur garam garam kulhad wali chai hits different,” a line that instantly struck a chord with fans. The phrase beautifully summed up the comfort and warmth that comes with enjoying hot tea on a cold day, especially when served in an earthy kulhad. Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments section with heart emojis and relatable responses, agreeing that kulhad chai indeed has a charm of its own. Known for keeping it real on social media, Tanishaa often shares moments that reflect her love for simple pleasures, wellness, and mindful living.

Beyond the warmth of the chai, Tanishaa’s post also reflected her grounded personality and her ability to find happiness in everyday rituals. Whether it’s fitness, travel, or quiet moments of self-care, the actress continues to connect with her audience through authentic glimpses into her life.