Tanishaa Mukerji wants to be a part of cinema like ‘Anarkali’, ‘Munimji’ and ‘Paying Guest’

Mumbai, July 28 Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Bollywood star Kajol, reminisced about the golden days of Filmalaya and said that cinema was once for every Indian home and now it’s becoming a luxury.

“There was a time when going to the movies was a celebration for the whole family — not just a luxury experience,” she said.

“From kids to grandparents, everyone could watch something together. That’s what I miss.”

The granddaughter of Padmashri Sashadhar Mukherjee, the founder of Filmalaya Studios, and daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, Tanishaa grew up immersed in classic Indian cinema.

“Movies like Anarkali, Munimji, and Paying Guest had soul. They told stories that touched your heart—without needing to shock the audience or sell tickets to controversy. I want to be a part of cinema like that again. Classic emotions, but in a modern package,” she said.

Off-screen, Tanishaa likes to stay true to fashion.

“Fashion should be personal. It’s not about labels or trends, it’s about what makes you feel confident and comfortable. I’ve learned over the years that true style is wearing your personality with pride. I love experimenting, but at the end of the day — comfort is key.”

Earlier this month, the actress talked about things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work.

"As artistes, we tend to trust our gut feeling. Sometimes its right and sometimes its not and that’s a part of everyone’s life. Like anyone else, I too have made my share of mistakes in my career.”

She said that what’s important is self-introspection and self-awareness and based on that awareness and experience.

Tanishaa wants to ensure that she doesn’t repeat any of her errors of the past.

“Before, there were times where I used to believe in people and their so-called visions and I would go with the flow believing in them. Unfortunately, that belief hasn’t done much good to me and I have been let down after trusting people and their words.”

“But now, I have evolved as an actor with time and experience and that’s why, I want to utilize my time and energy only in those avenues where there’s complete clarity”.

