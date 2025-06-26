Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals why she stopped working in Tamil cinema

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Tanishaa S Mukerji, who had a scintillating debut in Tamil film industry with 'Unnale Unnale', has shared why she stopped working in the Tamil film industry.

Her character of Deepika in the film was appreciated by the audience and the way the actress managed to get all the nuances and emotions of her character right on-screen was something truly worthy of appreciation. However, much to everyone's shock, she stopped doing Tamil films after a dream debut.

Talking about her character, the actress said, "Well, I am immensely grateful for the love and appreciation I received in 'Unnale Unnale' for playing Deepika. I truly believe the fact that I wouldn't have been able to play her if I wasn't able to identify myself with her. In fact, while playing her character, I had realized that her thought process concerning love was more about acceptance. In love, you really have to accept people for whom they are as you cannot change them. Instead, you can choose to grow with them. That was the idea”.

Sharing the reason behind not working in Tamil cinema, the actress said, “As far as not being a part of Tamil projects anymore after a dream debut, I would say that part of getting more projects in a particular industry is a lot about networking with the people who make films in that industry. In my case, I wasn't living in Chennai and hence, I wasn't in a position to meet any producer or director. So that connection was lost”.

Earlier, the actress had spoken about how she expresses herself through what she wears and what she performs on-screen. Of late, the actress has been seen donning traditionally-rich ethnic outfits like a striking handwoven silk saree during a recent campaign that celebrated Indian artisans. The actress drew attention not just for her stunning look, but for the sincerity in her words.

Talking about her deep-rooted connection with Indian culture, the actress said, “Indian culture isn’t just something I admire, it lives in me. From the fabrics we wear to the rituals we celebrate, I find deep meaning in our traditions. My fashion choices are often rooted in that identity”.

The actress has always embraced a style that blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship. Her clothing choices consistently reflect a sense of purpose and cultural pride.

