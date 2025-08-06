Tanishk Bagchi reveals his musical influences

Mumbai, Aug 6 Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has given a generational song to the nation with ‘Saiyaara’ title track. The composer has spoken up on his musical influences that have shaped the artist in him since childhood.

Tanishk grew up in Kolkata, the Indian city known for its rich confluence of cultures and music. Tanishk recently spoke with IANS celebrating the success of ‘Saiyaara’, and said, “I have grown up listening to a lot of kinds of music. My dad was a guitarist. And my mom is a classical guitarist also. So I have listened to Indian classical music. I have also listened to western classical music, and rock music”.

He further mentioned, “I belong to Kolkata. There are rock bands in every street. I have also worked with a lot of people from Bangladesh. Love Runs Blind, Ark, they are legendary rock bands from Bangladesh. So I have a mixed culture. I was also a DJ for a long time. I used to meet DJs and make songs for people. So I used to listen to foreign dance music. I also used to listen to folk music. Since childhood, there was a Baul band in my area. So I used to listen to Baul songs”.

“So everything is mixed. I have listened to a lot of music. And I think the process of listening is more powerful than learning. People may learn things by learning. But by listening, you learn what you couldn't learn. So I think it is important to listen. It will open your mind”, he added.

Earlier, the composer had said that the response to the album of ‘Saiyaara’ signals a positive change in the Hindi film music market. He said that the music industry has been constantly evolving, and because of the rapid expansion of the music market courtesy Instagram Reels and audio streaming services, the market was just flailing around trying to figure out what sticks. In such a scenario, it’s now confirmed that the audience still craves for melody and soul in the songs beyond sounds which come across as robotic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor