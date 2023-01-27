Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar come together for 'Farzi'

Mumbai, Jan 27 Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya, popularly known as Sachin-Jigar have collaborated with Tanishk Bagchi for the music of the upcoming eight-episode crime thriller 'Farzi'.

The makers have released three tracks from the series and the ace composers spoke about working on the compositions and how they tried to make it perfect to go with the story of the web show.

Tanishk, who is remembered for his tracks such as 'Bolna', 'Ve Maahi', spoke about the three tracks, titled 'Aasman', 'Sab Farzi', and 'Paisa Hai Toh' and elaborated more about working on 'Aasman'.

He said: "'Farzi' is a crime thriller, so I wanted to make a track that represents the theme of the show. 'Aasmaan' is a calming and mellow song that will captivate the listeners and make you want to listen to it on repeat."

"It's a very sweet space I wanted to work in, hence 'Aasmaan' as a melody was born. Working on 'Aasmaan' was a delight, Raj and DK are phenomenal with their vision, and Raghav and Anumita have added the right flavour to the song needed," he added praising the team for the recently released music album.

On the other hand, Sachin-Jigar known for many of their melodious and hit compositions like 'Le Ja Tu Mujhe', 'Char Baj Gaye' from the movie 'F.A.L.T.U' or 'Jee Karda' from 'Badlapur' or 'Tere Mere Beech Mein', 'Gulabi' from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Shuddh Desi Romance', also shared their experience of being part of the album of the series.

Sachin said: "Being a part of this incredible album has been amazing and our entire team, including some of the most talented music of the industry, have tried our best to present you with the perfect mix of songs."

'Farzi' is a crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in their OTT debut with Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora, among others.

While talking about the album of the web series, the songs are composed by Sachin-Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi and have songs penned by Jigar Saraiya, Priya Saraiya and Raghav Meattle. Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, MellowD, Saba Azad, Raghav Meattle and Anumita Nadesan have sung the tracks.

'Farzi' will be released on February 10.

