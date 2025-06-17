Tannaz Irani talks about cancer awareness, calls Hina Khan an "inspiration" for staying positive

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Bollywood actor Tannaz Irani, who attended the 'ShowStopper' event in Delhi on Tuesday, spoke about the importance of spreading awareness about breast cancer.

While talking to the media, Tannaz called cancer "scary" and also praised actress Hina Khan for her strength and positivity after being diagnosed with the disease.

"Cancer is really, really scary. Recently, our actress Hina Khan is also fighting it. She has set such a beautiful example for everyone. She is showing how to stay positive, and during this time, she even got married," Irani said.

"We actors - the public has given us fame, and we are here because of you all. So isn't it our duty to take up such sensitive topics and try to educate people a little?" she added.

"People don't usually talk about sensitive topics in our country, and cancer is a life-threatening illness. If we talk about breast cancer in particular, just imagine - how will a woman in a village speak about it to her family, to her husband, or to her mother-in-law? How will she explain what's happening to her? I think if the entertainment industry or Bollywood talks about such serious topics, then it's the right way to spread awareness," she added.

Meanwhile, the event was organised by DIISHA and MH Films to support breast cancer awareness through a web series called ShowStopper, which will soon release on an OTT platform. The series aims to spread knowledge about breast health and early detection of cancer.

Apart from Tannaz, the talk featured several personalities including Bakhtiyaar Irani, and others, who spoke about how the entertainment industry can help break social taboos and encourage important discussions on women's health.

