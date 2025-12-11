Tanuj Virwani drops rare, unseen moments of Rati Agnihotri as a young mom on her birthday

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Tanuj Virwani recently took to social media to share rare and unseen photos of his mother Rati Agnihotri from her early days as a young mom

Posting the heartfelt throwbacks on her birthday, he offered a nostalgic glimpse into the actress’ personal life and celebrated her journey with warmth and affection. For the caption, Tanuj wrote, “Another trip around the sun mommy pie . This one’s extra special coz you’re a Grandmom now waaah . No longer ‘sola baras ki’ There’s is nothing I can say that I haven’t said before. You are everything to me. A Friend. A Parent. My Constant. My North Star. My Guiding light. Most importantly you have taught me to be a good man - A father. A friend. A son.”

“You have taught me to hold myself to a higher standard in every sphere of life, be it professional or Personal . In short you my dear mommy are the wind beneath my wings. Here’s to a glorious new chapter in your already glorious life, one that is full of great memories and great health. Upwards and Onwards! Thank you for being my mother. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @ratiagnihotri10.”

The first nostalgic image shows Rati Agnihotri as a young mother, carrying toddler Tanuj in her arms. In another photo, she is seen holding her granddaughter. Other candid shots capture the veteran actress sharing joyful moments and striking happy poses with her son Tanuj.

Rati Agnihotri is has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She gained fame with her roles in the cult classic “Ek Duuje Ke Liye” (1981) and the drama “Tawaif.”

After a 16-year hiatus, she returned to the screen in 2001 with the Hindi film “Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi” and the Tamil film “Majunu.” Over the years, she expanded her work across languages. Rati made her Malayalam debut with “Anyar” (2003), English debut with “An Ode to Lost Love” (2003), and Bengali debut with “Aaina-te” (2008).

