Tanuj Virwani to celebrate first Holi after marriage with wife Tanya Jacob in Singapore

Mumbai, March 24 Actor Tanuj Virwani will be celebrating his first Holi with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage.
The actor shared that he will be playing with water and performing a 'pooja' at home.
Tanuj and Tanya are in Singapore and the actor will be celebrating Holi with his wife and her family in the international location.
"Well, I am truly looking forward to the fact that this is going to be our first Holi together. We had a bit of a break so we came here (Singapore) to be together with Tanya's family. However, we will be back in Mumbai before Holi. I am shooting the next day after Holi so we can't really make it too much about colours,” Tanuj said.
Revealing his plans for the festival of colours, he said: “But we will definitely be playing a little with water and do a nice Pooja at home together as a family and enjoy it. Since I am shooting the next day, I can't afford to take a face on sets that are filled with colours. So it's going to be low-key at our end.”
Tanuj added: “Also, Tanya has been living in Singapore all these years and hence we never really got to celebrate together. Personally, I love Holi and it's my favourite festival with Diwali."
Sharing more insights about his childhood memories of Holi, Tanuj shared: "Well, I used to live in a colony where all the kids would have things like Holi wars and battles with water guns and water balloons. As a child, I have done quite a few naughty things."
