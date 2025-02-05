Tanuj Virwani’s social media activity takes a backseat due to this reason

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actor Tanuj Virwani recently shared his thoughts on the impact of social media on modern relationships and how it has affected his own life.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Virwani shared how his social media activity has taken a backseat since he became a father. Known for his presence on digital platforms, the actor revealed that his priorities have shifted dramatically with the arrival of his child.

Tanuj candidly discussed the impact fatherhood has had on his life and how it has influenced his relationship with social media. He shared, “Social media is a great tool, especially when busy schedules or geographical distance make it hard to meet people. But if we completely replace real-world romance with digital interactions, that’s unhealthy. Balance is key.”

“I use it quite a bit, but after becoming a father, my priorities have shifted. I don’t let social media affect me deeply. People will always have opinions—good or bad—but I focus on my work and don’t let online noise bother me,” he added.

The 'Inside Edge' welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Tanya Jacob on September 24, 2024. The couple announced the arrival of their child via a post on Instagram. They captioned the post, “Today is the first day of the rest our Lives.”

Meanwhile, Tanuj Virwani recently featured in India’s first social media love story, “Let's Meet.”

Talking about the show, he said, “It’s a very modern love story. Earlier, people exchanged letters, then emails, and now dating apps. In Let's Meet, due to unforeseen circumstances—which you’ll understand when you watch it—the protagonists meet virtually. But if a connection is strong, no force can stop two people from falling in love. That’s what makes Let's Meet unique and why I was drawn to it.”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the actor stated, “I have some exciting projects coming up! Rana Naidu Season 2 is on its way. I’m also working on DAU (Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit) with Rahul Dev and Johnny Jumper with Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, and others. Plus, there’s a rom-com called Poppy Love with Trida Chaudhary and Divya Agarwal. I also did a short film with Gajraj Rao, which will be hitting the festival circuit soon.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor