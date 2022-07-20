Tanushree Dutta claims Bollywood Mafia’ are targeting her

Tanushree Dutta has penned a long note calling out those harassing and targeting her. The actress said that for the past few months she has been facing unusual activities. She claims that movie projects were taken away from her and alleged that her maid duped her drinking water. The actress went on to say that she had a suspicious accident when travelling to Ujjain and now 'strange disgusting stuff' is happening in my building outside her flat."I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!" she wrote, adding, "First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat."Nevertheless, Tanushree said she not going to resort to suicide but will fight the odds and build her reputation again. She also warned 'Bollywood Mafia'. "I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you."

Talking about how these things are taking a mental, physical and psychological toll on her, she wrote, "I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I've been posting updates on insta for a long time. It's severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?""I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total controle over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also. I think me discussing some topics on my instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumors must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit furthur. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities im getting and start fresh in life. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me," she wrote in conclusion.Tanushree was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film "Apartment".