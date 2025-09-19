Tanushree Dutta reflects on setbacks and life’s trials in cryptic spiritual post

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actress Tanushree Dutta, on Friday, shared a cryptic yet inspiring post, reflecting on life’s challenges and the strength of faith.

In her message, she spoke about walking through the “valley of the shadows of death,” overcoming setbacks, and staying resilient despite negativity. She also urged her followers to keep moving forward with prayer, belief, and courage. Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram to share a video montage of her photos, set to a background score highlighting the courage of those who fear nothing.

For the caption, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress wrote, “Victory is an attitude and a blessed fruit of the Holy spirit. As I walk through the valley of the shadows of death and I shall not fear for the Lord is with me now and forever. He leads me to green pastures beside still waters! Jo Rab rakha hai uske saamne shaitaan bhi waqt aane par natmastak karte hai.”

She added, “Seek new and innovative ways to show up in the world despite whatever setbacks and whatever brokenness you still have within your soul. Nothing is the end of the world, the world will end when it actually ends. Till then just pray, believe & keep going.”

“So let us all just keep taking baby steps & keep moving forward & let the haters burn in their own hatred. All haters shall burn within their own field of hate. We will not even feel their flames! Good souls, Kind souls, Chosen ones and children of God are covered by the holy grace in this season of love, compassion and resurrection. Har Har Mahadev!” concluded Tanushree.

Back in July, Tanushree Dutta made headlines when she revealed she was being harassed inside her own home. The actress shared a video on Instagram showing her in tears, pleading for help.

In the clip, she said, “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house.”

“And I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me”, she added.

