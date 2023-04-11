Tanvi Dogra shares a special bond with her pet: Oscar is my constant companion

Mumbai, April 11 TV actress Tanvi Dogra enjoys every moment spent with her pet dog, Oscar and said that dogs are the best companions, giving unconditional love and affection to their owners. They will never let you feel lonely and also best partners in workout sessions.

The actress said: "There's a reason why a dog is called a man's best friend. They're loyal, protective, and always so happy to see us. Owning a pet dog is one of the most rewarding experiences. They have an unwavering love for their owners and bring immense joy to our lives. Oscar is my constant companion and my best friend."

Tanvi has been part of several TV shows including 'Meri Sasu Maa', 'Jiji Maa', 'Santoshi Maa', and is currently part of the show 'Parineetii'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor