Tanvi Shewale 'chill at home in pyjamas, enjoy tea & pakoras' during monsoon

Mumbai, July 17 Actress Tanvi Shewale shared that sitting by the window in her pyjamas, and bingeing on pakodas are her favourite things to do during the monsoon season.

Tanvi, who plays the role of Roshni in the show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’, said: “My favourite things about the monsoon season are chilling at home in pyjamas, having tea and pakoras, and enjoying the vibe. I love watching movies with my family while having those pakoras and chai. I don't like going out in the rain, though.”

She shared: “I don’t like sitting home every day; I love to work. But when I get a day off, it’s very relaxing. I love having a relaxing day when I get a break during the monsoon.”

Getting to work can be tough, she says, commenting: “Oh my God, I remember recently, when it was raining very heavily, I travelled for five hours to get to the set because I come from Navi Mumbai. There was traffic everywhere- -Vashi, Mankhurd, Kurla. It took me five hours.”

“Everyone on set was panicking because I was in every scene that day. It was a very different and memorable experience,” she shared.

However, she is looking forward to the audience loving her on-screen performances during the monsoon.

“Roshni and Tejas haven’t had any romantic scenes yet after marriage, but I hope we get to do some soon. Before the marriage, people loved our scenes and were very hooked, so I think they will like it,” she says.

She added: “If my on-screen character, Roshni, had a monsoon playlist, one of the songs would be ‘Bhage Re Mann’ from ‘Chameli’. I feel that the song resonates with Roshni’s personality. I’ll have to think of another song to add to the playlist.”

The show stars Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead roles.

The Rahul Tewary & Rolling Tales Production’s ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ airs on Star Plus.

