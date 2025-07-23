'Tanvi The Great' Declared Tax-Free in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta Announces

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that Anupam Kher’s directorial film Tanvi The Great has been declared tax-free in the national capital. In a post on X, the chief minister said the film delivers a powerful message of inclusion through the story of a young girl named Tanvi, who is determined to fulfil her dreams despite facing challenges.

I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the state.



“Tanvi’s story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promoting films that strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignite patriotism and awaken the conscience of the nation,” the post read. Delhi CM also shared a photo with Anupam Kher and actor Shubhangi Dutt during a recent screening of the film held in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the film will be tax-free in his state as well. He shared his decision after watching the film with Kher in Bhopal.

Tanvi The Great centres on a young girl living with autism who aspires to join the Indian Army. The story draws inspiration from her late father. The film stars Shubhangi Dutt, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film has received praise at international festivals including Cannes, New York, London and Houston. It also earned standing ovations during special previews at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.