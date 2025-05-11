Tanvi The Great: Karan Tacker to portray armyman in Anupam Kher's directorial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : 'The Bihar Chapter' actor Karan Tacker is all set to be a part of Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great.

This marks Tacker's debut on the big screen after years of working in television and on streaming platforms.

Kher released the film's poster on Tacker's birthday. The poster shows him as Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army soldier.

Along with the poster, Kher added a caption praising Tacker's performance: "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Happy Birthday Karan! When I watched #NeerajPandey's 'Special Ops', I was deeply impressed by the presence and performance of #KaranTacker. #Khaki The Bihar Chapter was equally impressive! Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless while still carrying the weight of a seasoned actor. The role he plays in #TanviTheGreat had these requirements! He carries the Indian Army uniform and the responsibilities that come along with it with finesse, dignity, and majestic grace. You will love him in TTG! Thank you, Karan, for your love, dedication, and BRILLIANCE! Happy Birthday once again, my friend. Jai Ho and Jai Hind! "

Tacker is best known for his work in Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

In a statement shared by the film's team, the actor said, "This moment is incredibly surreal. To debut on the big screen with a film like Tanvi The Great, under the direction of someone I've admired for years Anupam Kher sir is not just a professional milestone, it's a dream manifested."

"Playing Capt. Samar Raina challenged me in ways I'd never imagined. Getting the opportunity to represent India at Cannes with this film is humbling beyond words. As an actor, you crave stories that move people, that matter and Tanvi The Great is exactly that. I'm grateful to Anupam sir and Boman sir for believing in me, for giving me a space where I could fly. I can't put into words the thrill of sharing a glimpse of the world we have created," he added.

Tanvi The Great also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

The film is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film. With music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.

The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

