'Tanvi the Great' writers Abhishek Dixit, Ankur Suman get candid about project, working with Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : 'Tanvi the Great' writers Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman talked about the entire idea behind the project and shared their working experience with legendary actor-director Anupam Kher.

'Tanvi the Great' follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi Raina.

Speaking to ANI, Ankur Suman opened up about the character Tanvi and the inspiration behind the story, "Sir(Anupam Kher) told us about Tanvi, his niece. And then it was obvious that when there is such a subject, writers have to do research, have to read, and have to meet. So, sir also facilitated a lot of people. There were 2-3 of his (Abhishek Dixit) friends whose examples came up. I referred to many, 4-5 books, and read them in detail. And we also met people."

He added, "To hum ye clearly samajh gaye ki hum in autistic bachon ko nahi samajh paate par inme fear nahi hai (We don't understand these autistic kids but they are fearless)..to hume samajh aaya ki ye Tanvi jo character hai isme koi dar nahi hai, jhijhak nahi hai..And creatively, obviously, as writers, we decided that this character will be such a character where there is no hesitation."

Abhishek added, "I knew a little about autism by scientific definition. But I didn't know much about it. So, I started doing research. But when you do research, you get the available information. Until then, there was no ChatGPT. You start meeting people, you start knowing. And we realised that they are no less than anyone. However, it takes time to understand this."

While sharing the working experience with Kher, Ankur said, "We got freedom. It is the responsibility of a writer that if a director has taken you on board, then you also have to respect their vision. I think that it is very important that you respect their vision and they understand your sensibilities. If you give them advice, they will open up. So in our case, sir (Anupam Kher) used to sit with us regularly. His energy used to inspire us. So we never felt that our hands were tied as writers."

The film was earlier screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It received a standing ovation from the celebrities and critics at the festival.

'Tanvi The Great' also had a gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, which was attended by Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great, the project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

