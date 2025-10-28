Tanya Maniktala Joins Rajkummar Rao in Aditya Nimbalkar’s Next Film Based on India’s Education System

Actress Tanya Maniktala is set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in filmmaker Aditya Nimbalkar’s upcoming film, a film rooted in the realities of India’s education system. The project marks a unique collaboration between the three, bringing together a powerful ensemble to explore one of the country’s most pressing social themes.

The film, written and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, takes a hard look at the academic pressures, emotional struggles, and systemic challenges faced by students and educators alike. Tanya will be seen in a pivotal role that serves as the emotional anchor of the narrative.

A source close to the development shared, “This film is deeply personal for everyone involved. Aditya has approached the subject with remarkable depth, and both Rajkummar and Tanya bring incredible depth to their parts. Tanya’s character, in particular, reflects the voice of many young Indians who are navigating the expectations and realities of a demanding system.”

Known for her nuanced and heartfelt performances in A Suitable Boy, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and P.I. Meena, Tanya continues to choose projects that combine strong storytelling with social relevance. With Rajkummar Rao leading the cast and also producing the film and Aditya Nimbalkar at the helm, the film promises to be an insightful and emotionally charged take on the system that shapes millions of young minds in India.