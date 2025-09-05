Tanya Maniktala Remembers Mira Nair on Teachers’ Day for Her Breakthrough Role in 'A Suitable Boy'

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, actress Tanya Maniktala remembers her mentor, the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Tanya expressed her gratitude for being chosen to play the central character Lata Mehra in the globally celebrated series A Suitable Boy, which was directed by Mira Nair and aired on BBC in 2020.

The British television drama marked a turning point in Tanya’s career, bringing her into the limelight not only in India but also across the globe. Tanya recalled her journey of working under the visionary director, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that shaped her as an actor.

Speaking about Mira Nair and her breakthrough role, Tanya shared, “On Teacher’s Day, I cannot help but think of the one person who gave me the most beautiful lesson of my life – Mira Di. She not only trusted me with Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy but also trusted me as a performer, as a student of cinema, and as a human being capable of living that journey. Working under her was like attending the finest acting school in the world, where every moment was an education. She taught me to surrender to the character, to believe in the silences, and to find truth even in the smallest of details. Mira Di gave me my wings and my voice, and for that, I will be forever grateful. That experience didn’t just put me on the global map, it instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility towards my craft. Thank you, Mira Di, for seeing Lata in me, and for making me believe in myself even when I didn’t. You will always remain my greatest teacher.”

Tanya celebrated not just her acting journey but also the invaluable bond between a mentor and a student, reminding fans of the importance of teachers who leave an everlasting mark on one’s life and career.