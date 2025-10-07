Tanya Mittal Breaks Down After Malti Chahar Pushes Her in Pool During Bigg Boss 19 Task (Watch Video)

After Malti Chahar entered into bigg boss 19 show , she t0tally changed her game by her side. On day one she gave reality check to Tanya Mittal about how people are reacting to the statements that she has been giving in the house. In recent promo, during performing task Malti acted in a way that made Tanya cry. Later, Malti revealed many things about Tanya that she observed to the other contestants, leaving them in shock.

In the recently released promo of Bigg Boss 19, a task is underway in the house, led by Malti Chahar. She pushes Tanya into the swimming pool. After coming out, Tanya is seen crying profusely in the washroom for a long time. Matli comes and asks, "What happened?" Tanya says, "I'm not crying because of you." Malti then says, "Then I'll push you again."

Shocked by the action Malti tell ashnoor, Gavurav and other members that she has observed that Tanya deliberately wears a saree for the task. She then creates all the drama. She tells everyone to watch Tanya carefully. In a way, Malti advises the other contestants to be vigilant.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia on Shooting Ghafoor for the Ba*ds of Bollywood: I’ve Never Done This Before

Viewers reaction

Malit's entry has spiced up the game as internet has divided in two Malti vs Tanya. While some fans are happy to see how Tanya is getting reality check. While supporting Malti's game plan, audience said, "Great job Malti... Satisfaction Level very High." On other hand Tanya's support asked her to stay strong.