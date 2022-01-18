Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul dances on Samantha's 'Oo Antava'

By IANS | Published: January 18, 2022 01:57 PM2022-01-18T13:57:05+5:302022-01-18T14:05:31+5:30

Mumbai, Jan 18 Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has shared a video of her shaking a leg ...

Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul dances on Samantha's 'Oo Antava' | Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul dances on Samantha's 'Oo Antava'

Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul dances on Samantha's 'Oo Antava'

Next

Mumbai, Jan 18 Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has shared a video of her shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Kili posted a video on Instagram dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble.

He captioned the video, which currently has 153,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: 'Oh antava mama pushpa songs are (fire emoji) @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp@adityamusicindia "

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track 'Raataan Lambiyaan' from her film 'Shershaah'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Kili paulKili paulKiara Advani