Tara Sharma Saluja, Anupam Mittal release book on Down Syndrome by 15-year old Anaya Jain



The Unlikely Friendship: a book About Down Syndrome” illustrated by 15-year-old Anaya Jain was released by Tara Sharma Saluja today at Title Waves, Bandra West, Mumbai. Anaya Jain conceptualised and illustrated the book for the purpose of raising awareness about Down Syndrome while sensitising the future generation about it making sure they would know how to treat people with the same.

The book release was by actress Tara Sharma Saluja, investor and 'Shark Tank' judge Anupam Mittal, Shailesh Lodha, Aakanksha Kedia from Jai Vakeel Foundation as well as Anaya’s school principal, and several book lovers. Speaking at the event, Tara Sharma Saluja, also added her thoughts. She said, “Sport is often a huge leveller and tool to enable inclusion. Our kids are passionate about football and I often observe how they make so many friends through playing together. Kids today in many ways are more empathetic and understanding of special needs etc as there is more awareness than before, thanks to books like this. Every child is a star. That message comes out beautifully in Anaya's lovely illustrations and Smriti's simple and good writing. Wonderful achievement to have conceptualised this at such a young age, a huge congrats and I am honoured to be launching this sweet little book.”

Popular entrepreneur and Shark Tank Judge, Anupam Mittal said, “It’s truly impressive that Anaya has conceived & illustrated a book on Down Syndrome, a subject that is often overlooked in our society except for those directly affected. The illustrations & characters are extremely well conceptualised bringing life to the story of Aryan and many other kids like him. Hats off to Anaya & her parents for the sensitivity, empathy & compassion she has shown at this young age and made us think about building a more inclusive & just society. I am thrilled to be part of the launch and hope this encourages many more young people to come forward with more such inspiring initiatives.”

