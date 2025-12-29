Tara Sutaria calls viral A. P. Dhillon concert clip, ‘fake narrative’: Paid PR campaigns don’t shake us up

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Tara Sutaria, who is currently in the middle of a controversy after her onstage appearance with A. P. Dhillon, has issued a statement with regards to the same.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture from the recent show of A. P. Dhillon. In the video, the actress can be seen having a good time during the show, dancing next to the Punjabi star.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together. @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S: False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies”.

Recently, a clip from A. P. Dhillon’s went viral allegedly showing A. P. Dhillon kissing the actress. The next few shots in the clip show the actress’ boyfriend Veer Pahariya feeling uncomfortable with the proximity between the actress and the Punjabi star.

The Internet flared up as the clip went viral with netizens criticizing the actress for her conduct on stage, and expressing sympathy for Veer Pahariya.

Social media quickly turned the clip into a talking point, with opinions split between those calling the gesture inappropriate and others dismissing it as harmless stage chemistry. The episode fueled relationship speculation and meme culture. The controversy is driven largely by online perception rather than confirmed conflict.

Her post was widely interpreted as a response to the gossip surrounding the concert clip. Veer also weighed in, clarifying that the viral reaction video of him was misleading. He commented, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even ‘Thodi Si Daru’”.

