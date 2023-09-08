Tara Sutaria excited about her film 'Apurva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Actor Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her film 'Apurva'.

Sharing what fans can expect from her role, Tara said, "I am immensely grateful for the strong characters I have had the privilege to portray in my career thus far. However, the most powerful character I have encountered is in my upcoming film titled Apurva. This film marks my first opportunity as the sole lead, which is incredibly exciting for a young actress like myself."

"I am fortunate to have been entrusted with the role of a girl who displays immense self-determination. Apurva is a survival drama that tells a gripping tale, unlike anything I have done before and something that is uncommon in the industry," she added.

'Gehraiyaan' fame Dhairya Karwa is also a part of 'Apurva'.

