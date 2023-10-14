Tara Sutaria made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 14 : 'Student of the Year 2' fame Tara Sutaria, who turned the showstopper for Mahima Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 looked phenomenal while walking the ramp.

Her inner charm and gorgeous outfit caught the attention of everyone. The colourful floral prints on the white lehenga added a glam quotient to her entire look.

She told ANI, "I love lehenga and especially during this festive season, this particular outfit is something I prefer."

Tara added about her outfit, "This is so fabulous. She designed this stunning lehenga and it is so flowery and comfortable."

Mahima said, "I am so obsessed with floral. As this is the festive season, I made it look colourful."

Tara made her film debut with Punit Malhotra's coming-of-age teen film 'Student of the Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

In 2021 Sutaria and debutante Ahan Shetty starred in the Milan Luthria-directed romantic thriller 'Tadap', a remake of Telugu film RX 100 (2018).

In July 2022, she starred as Aarvi Malhotra opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mohit Suri's psychological suspense action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which also starring John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor