Tara Sutaria Surprised Me Completely”: Geetu Mohandas on the Actress’ Pan-India Debut with Toxic

After unveiling the striking first looks of Kiara Advani as the beautiful and melancholy Nadia, Huma Qureshi as the mysterious and glamorous Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as the lethal and formidable Ganga, Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to unfurl the many layers of its dark, immersive universe. It does so with the reveal of Tara Sutaria as the desirable, enigmatic and fragile Rebecca! With every character introduction, the film has amplified its scale and ambition, positioning Toxic as a pan-India cinematic event that thrives on high octane action, explosive drama and layered storyline For Tara Sutaria, the film marks her first brush with the pan India realm, signalling a bold new chapter in her journey.

Desirable and elegant, Rebecca wields power—and guns—like her birthright, she possesses an instinct for self-preservation. The first-look poster reveals a gilded mess with a trigger finger; Rebecca appears fragile and beautifully unraveled, yet she wears authority like a second skin. Known for her poise and luminous screen presence, Tara Sutaria is set to shatter her 'pretty girl' archetype, trading her polished image for the gritty, volatile world of Toxic.

Talking about Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Geetu Mohandas says, "I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara . Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with . And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined.

I realized early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation which turned out calm , deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing .When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—underscoring its global ambition. The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer. High-octane action is choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.