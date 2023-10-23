Tara Sutaria's intriguing look from thriller 'Apurva' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actor Tara Sutaria will be seen in a never seen before avatar in a film titled 'Apurva'.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Apurva' is touted to be a story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of the thriller.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the cast and undoubtedly Tara looked as fierce as ever.

Excited about the project, Tara said, "This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat. It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva as we launch our trailer very soon."

Rajpal Yadav also expressed his excitement.

"Audiences will see me in a very different and unusual avatar in Apurva which will be revealed when our trailer launches very soon. This is just the first glimpse, and I am looking forward to audiences watching Apurva," he shared.

Abhishek Banerjee recalled how he was moved by the script.

"My character in Apurva is perhaps one of the most menacing and fearsome ones that I have portrayed so far. The powerful script instantly appealed to me when I first heard it, and I can't wait for the audience to watch the trailer, which will be launched very soon," he said.

'Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

