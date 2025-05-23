Taraji P. Henson shines in Gaurav Gupta's ensemble at Cannes 2025

Cannes [France], May 23 : Indian designers are leaving no stone unturned to make their mark at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

This time, not only did desi celebrities walk the iconic red carpet wearing creations of designers such as Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra, but international personalities also attended the gala in outfits designed by Indian designers.

American actress Taraji P. Henson attended the 78th Cannes Festival in Gaurav Gupta's Moonstone celestial saree gown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ-x_rzu-qJ/?hl=en&img_index=1

As per a post on Gaurav Gupta's Instagram, the "silhouette is sculpted in moonstone ivory with sheer architectural drapes, a dramatic high slit, and a sculptural palla; envisioned as a celestial extension of the body. Tonal sequins shimmer like stardust, capturing both light and movement."

Taraji donned this stunning attire for her hosting appearance at the prestigious amfAR Gala.

Hands down, Gaurav Gupta's best-designed outfit for Cannes 2025 has to be a black velvet bodycon gown created for actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. To add to its dramatic effect, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi.

The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ_vy1epfjS/?hl=en&img_index=1

The verse read, "Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana. Ma karmafalhetubhurma te Sangostvakarmani (You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but never to the fruits of your actions. Do not consider yourself to be the cause of the results of your activities, and never be attached to not doing your duty)."

For her day 1 appearance, Aishwarya opted for an ivory saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

